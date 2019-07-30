FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police arrested a fugitive wanted for trafficking cocaine Monday night.

Officers in the area of Oxford and Cambridge streets around 8 p.m. saw Kyle C. Schwartz, 29, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants for trafficking cocaine over 100 grams and trespassing, police said.

Fall River Police Det. Eric Copsetta and the FBI gang task force took Schwartz into custody without incident.

