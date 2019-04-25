Suspected cocaine trafficker nabbed in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is facing drug and firearms charges after he was busted by police in Revere on Tuesday, officials said.

Narcotics and gang unit officers investigating an alleged drug distribution operation in the area of Kimball Avenue arrested 21-year-old Mahdi Raoui, according to the Revere Police Department.

“Our main focus is ensuring the safety of our residents by taking a proactive approach to gun violence and street-level narcotics distribution,” Chief James Guido said in a statement. “We continue to work each day to make our streets as safe as possible for the residents of Revere.”

Raoui is facing numerous firearm-related charges, as well as trafficking in cocaine.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)