Suspected cocaine traffickers arrested after Bernardston traffic stop

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two New England residents are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they were caught with 145 grams of cocaine early Sunday morning.

Troopers who stopped a 2009 Jeep Liberty on Route 91 in Bernardston about 12:35 a.m. arrested the driver, Maurice Hutchins, 41, of Windsor, Connecticut, after determining that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license in his possession, according to state police.

Hutchins and his passenger, Kylah Alexis, 21, of South Burlington, Vermont, were arrested after a search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered 145 grams of cocaine and more than $4,700 in cash.

Hutchins was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail on charges of trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate a drug law, failure to submit to police, being a fugitive from justice and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Alexis was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, failure to assist a police officer, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Greenfield District Court.

