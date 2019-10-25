LUGOFF, S.C. (WHDH) — A South Carolina deputy is recovering after being hit by a car in a school crossing zone early Thursday morning.

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was wearing a yellow reflective jacket while working outside the Lugoff Elementary School when a suspected distracted driver struck her.

The driver, John Michael Carns, was given a ticket for driving too fast for conditions and for texting and driving.

He reportedly admitted he was looking at his phone when he hit the deputy.

Cockrell was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)