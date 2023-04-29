(CNN) — A suspected drone strike has sparked a huge fire at a fuel storage facility in the Russian-occupied Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

The Russian-backed governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said four fuel tanks were hit but no one was injured.

Razvozhaev said the fire had been contained, adding it would not affect fuel supply in Sevastopol.

Razvozhaev shared pictures and videos on Telegram showing firefighting trucks watering the area with smoke coming out. It is unclear whether there is still fire in some parts of the facility.

Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and is internationally recognized as being part of Ukraine.

An important port and a major naval base for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Sevastopol has endured multiple suspected Ukrainian attacks. On Monday, Razvozhaev said there was a drone attack on the city, one of which was destroyed, and the other exploded on its own.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to “liberate” all of the country’s territory including the occupied peninsula.

While clawing back Crimea from Russian control appears an unlikely feat, Ukraine has been making things difficult for the occupation with attacks, while the fight for their eastern front ensues.

