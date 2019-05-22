QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drug deal in a Stop & Shop parking lot in Quincy Tuesday afternoon led to the arrests of seven people and the seizure of cocaine, heroin or fentanyl and Suboxone strips, police said.

Members of the South Shore Drug Task, including detectives of the Quincy Police Drug Control Unit, conducting surveillance in and around the grocery store on Southern Artery observed an apparent drug transaction between the occupants of a pickup truck and a Ford Fusion around 3:10 p.m.

Detectives followed the Ford Fusion as it left the parking lot and traveled on McGrath Highway and onto Southern Artery before approaching the car after it got stopped in traffic at the intersection of Southern Artery and Furnace Brook Parkway.

The five occupants exited the vehicle as detectives conducted a search of the vehicle.

A substance believed to be cocaine, a substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl, and three Suboxone strips were reportedly found.

A search of a lock box in the car revealed numerous plastic bags of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, police said.

Detectives say they also recovered 22 additional Suboxone strips, packaging material and a calibration weight.

Three of the occupants, whose names were not released, were arrested and charged with possession of a Class A drug — fentanyl, three counts of possession of a Class B drug — methamphetamine, cocaine and Suboxone, and conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act.

Two additional occupants, 42-year-old James Barnhill, and 26-year-old Samantha Raphael, both of Quincy, were charged with possession with intent to distrubute Class B drug — methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a Class B drug — cocaine and Suboxone, possession of a Class A drug — fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws.

While the five people were being interviewed, detectives requested a marked cruiser to assist in stopping the pick-up truck involved in the apparent transaction.

The driver of the truck, 41-year-old Terry Bowman, of Quincy, and the passenger, 42-year-old Robert Hill, of Weymouth, were arrested after a search led to the discovery of cocaine, heroin or fentanyl and Suboxone strips, police said.

Both men were charged with distribution of a Class A drug — fentanyl, distribution of a Class B drug — Suboxone, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug — fentanyl, possession of a Class B drug — cocaine and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws.

Bowman was additionally charged with operating a motor vehicle with suspended license.

The seven suspects were scheduled to appear in Quincy District Court Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on suspected drug activity is asked to call the Drug Control Unit at 617-328-4527.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)