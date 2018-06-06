WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drug dealer is under arrest after allegedly selling crack cocaine in Worcester Tuesday.

Officers on surveillance saw a small group of men outside 272 Pleasant St. around 6 p.m. Another man approached the group with cash and made a drug transaction with 30-year-old Jesus Hernandez, police said.

The two parted ways as Hernandez placed cash into his pocket and the other man tightly clutched a small object in his hand, according to police.

Officers developed probable cause that Hernandez engaged in a narcotics transaction and placed him under arrest, police said.

A bag with nine individually packaged small bags of crack cocaine and $700 in cash was reportedly recovered.

Hernandez is charged with distribution of a class B substance and possession of class B with intent to distribute.

