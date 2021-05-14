Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Ipswich after monthslong investigation

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Ipswich on Wednesday following a monthslong investigation conducted by local, regional, and federal agencies, officials said.

Jason Martinez, 40, of Salem, was charged with one count of trafficking of cocaine, one count of distribution of fentanyl, three counts of distribution of cocaine, and three counts of conspiracy to violate drug laws after officers executing a warrant found him in possession of 31 bags of cocaine and 5.5 grams of fentanyl, according to police.

Officers also seized an undisclosed quantity of cash and paraphernalia often used in the packaging, sale, and distribution of drugs.

“I would like to commend all the involved officers and federal agents for their professionalism and determination during this two-month-long investigation,” Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas said in a statement. “Their coordinated efforts resulted in the arrest of a large scale drug dealer operating in Ipswich and other area communities on the North Shore.”

Martinez was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail during his arraignment in Ipswich District Court and has been required to surrender his passport.

