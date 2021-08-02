MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Mansfield on Monday following a monthslong investigation conducted by local, regional, and federal agencies, officials said.

Malik Bean-Bousseau, 27, of Brockton was charged with one count of trafficking of cocaine and a number of firearms-related charges after officers executing a warrant found him in possession of a “large amount” of cocaine and crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and two large capacity handguns, according to a release issued by police.

Bean-Bousseau was ordered to be held on $50,000 cash bail until his arraignment in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.

