Suspected drunk driver hits state police cruiser in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A suspected drunken driver provided investigators with a fake name after hitting a state police cruiser in Braintree Saturday morning, an official said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Route 93 involving an unoccupied state police cruiser that was parked near the scene of a car fire arrested Winston McGhee, 34, of Rockland, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, state police spokesman David Procopio said Sunday.

Although he initially identified himself as Irvin R. Capers, 39, of Dorchester, Procopio said an investigation revealed McGhee’s true identity.

McGhee is now facing an additional charge of furnishing false identifying information to police.

The accident did not result in any injuries.

