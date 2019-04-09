Suspected drunk driver slams into utility pole in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are investigating after an alleged drunken driver slammed into a utility pole Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Lake Street around 4 p.m. found a car that had crashed into a utility pole, snapping it in half, according to police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that he will be facing a charge of driving under the influence.

National Grid is on scene making necessary repairs.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)