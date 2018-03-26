PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver crashed into two police cruisers in Rhode Island while officers investigated a stabbing.

The Providence Journal reports police were investigating the stabbing of a 42-year-old man at a Providence bar around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when the car struck the cruisers.

Both vehicles were parked and unattended at the time. No officers were injured.

WPRI-TV reports the police cruisers were brand new, and both suffered heavy damage.

Police have arrested the 57-year-old driver and charged him with driving under the influence.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

