Suspected drunken driver arraigned in Boston crash that critically injured scooter rider

BOSTON (WHDH) - An East Boston woman has been arraigned on a drunken driving charge in connection with a collision in Boston Sunday that left a scooter operator with critical injuries, officials say.

Marcella Castiello, 32, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor causing serious injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and committing a marked lanes violation, according to Suffolk County District Attorney John P. Pappas.

Castiello was held on $1,000 bail and ordered not to drive while her case is pending, officials say.

Prosecutors say Castiello was driving a Mercedes Benz in the area of Frontage Road and Kneeland Street when she struck the scooter about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Castiello, who remained on scene after the crash, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, police said. She allegedly claimed to have consumed “one drink” while celebrating at a restaurant prior to the crash and suggested the scooter operator “must have been drinking” and swerved into her lane.

The 39-year-old man she hit, whose name was not released, was transported to Tufts Medical Center with critical injuries.

Video of the crash captured by a Department of Transportation camera shows Castiello’s Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed in the right travel lane of Frontage Road and passing by other vehicles before striking the moped from behind.

Castiello is due back in court Feb. 2.

