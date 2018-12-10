Suspected drunken driver arrested after Hooksett, NH crash

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing a drunken driving charge after police say she crashed into another driver while drunk in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North River Road and East Side Driver about 11:55 p.m. spoke with the driver of the striking vehicle, Emilie Camire, of Hooksett, and determined she was under the influence of alcohol, according to Hooksett police.

She was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and issued a citation for possessing less than 3/4 ounce of marijuana.

Camire was released on public recognizance and is due back in court Dec. 27.

