Suspected drunken driver arrested after NH rollover crash

LANGDON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Langdon, New Hampshire man is facing a drunken-driving charge after a rollover crash Monday morning, troopers said.

Troopers responding to reports of a reckless driver and then a rollover on Tory Hill Road in Langdon at 9:30 a.m. found a 2002 Ford Escape that had rolled over and struck several trees, police said.

The driver, Alexander Waters, 27, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.

Waters was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 2 in Sullivan County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)