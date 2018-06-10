Suspected drunken driver arrested in fatal Chelmsford crash

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected drunken driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection with a three-vehicle crash in Chelmsford that killed 63-year-old New Hampshire man.

Christopher Thompson, 38, of Nashua, was arrested early Sunday morning after his 2016 Volkswagen Jetta rear-ended a 1996 Toyota Camry on the northbound side of Route 3, state police said. The disabled Camry was then hit by a driver in a 2006 Jeep Cherokee that swerved to avoid Thompson’s Jetta.

The Camry driver, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Thompson and the other driver suffered only minor injuries.

After a state police investigation, Thompson was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. A bail clerk set bail at $5,000 and he is due to be arraigned next week in Lowell District Court.

The crash is being investigated by members of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Essex County.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)