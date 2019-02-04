Suspected drunken driver charged in crash that killed brother in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The brother of a man who was killed early Sunday morning in a crash in Norwood is facing several criminal charges including motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor, police said.

Treorv Wrensford, 23, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court on charges in connection with the death of 22-year-old Tresor Wrensford, according to Norwood police.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Walpole Street and Davis Avenue about 3 a.m. found a smashed up vehicle that had apparently veered off the road.

Tresor Wrensford was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Treorv Wrensford remains hospitalized.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)