Suspected drunken driver held on bail after crashing into Quincy rental car shop

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a Hertz rental car business in Quincy while drunk behind the wheel is being held on $2,500 bail.

Alan Wiffen, 53, appeared in Quincy District Court Tuesday after being arrested Monday evening on the charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle to danger and speeding.

Wiffen, who prosecutors say has a moderate to lengthy criminal record, smashed his truck through a wall of the Southern Artery rental business just before 5 p.m., shattering glass and sending debris flying.

An employee who was inside the building at the time of the crash was hit by the vehicle, officials confirmed. The victim appears to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses recalled hearing a loud crash as the truck barreled into the building.

“It was bad,” Grace Cuddy said. “There was smoke everywhere and glass everywhere.”

Wiffen is scheduled to appear in court again later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)