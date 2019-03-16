Suspected drunken driver hits MassDOT vehicle in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were injured early Saturday morning when a suspected drunken driver rear-ended a Massachusetts Department of Transportation vehicle on the Zakim Bridge in Boston.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on the southbound side of the bridge around 2 a.m. found the damaged MassDOT vehicle on the side of the road, according to state police.

Both the driver of the MassDOT vehicle and the suspected drunken driver, whose name was not released, were taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected drunken driver is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

