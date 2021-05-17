Suspected ‘dust devil’ tears roof off Dudley barn

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Scary video shows the moment a roof is ripped off a barn in Dudley.

Sources tell 7NEWS the horses were startled and ran out of the barn but, are not hurt. A farmer said he heard the sound of metal crumbling and then saw the roof on the ground.

The National Weather Service said the damage may have been caused by a “dust devil” — a weak tornado, that is not attached to severe weather like a thunderstorm.

