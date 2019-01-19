Suspected fentanyl, cocaine dealer nabbed in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Lynn man is facing numerous drug charges after police say he sold drugs to an undercover officer in Arlington on Friday.

The undercover officer bought drugs off of 24-year-old Angel Rodriguez in the parking lot of Fremont Court just before 2:30 p.m., according to Arlington police.

A short time later, Rodriguez was pulled over and placed under arrest.

During a search of his vehicle, police say they found nearly 57 grams of fentanyl, more than 3 grams of cocaine, and $2,983 in cash.

Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

