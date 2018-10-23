Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing drug charges after police say he was caught with 11 grams of fentanyl on Monday.

Officers conducting surveillance in Quincy about 5 p.m. spotted what they believed to be a drug delivery, according to Quincy police.

After speaking with the suspect, later identified as Donnys Peguero, 38, was arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl, distributing a Class A subsequent offense, and operating a motor vehicle after a license revocation, after 11 bags of fentanyl, a cellphone, and $695 cash were allegedly found in his pocket.

He was released on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

