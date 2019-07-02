Suspected fentanyl dealer nabbed in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pepperell man is facing drug charges after police say he was caught selling fentanyl last week.

Officers conducting surveillance on the Nashua River Rail Trail parking lot arrested Joshua Christiansen, 25, after he was seen making a hand-to-hand drug transaction, according to Pepperell Police Chief David Scott.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges of distributing a Class A drug and resisting arrest.

In a statement Scott said, “Pepperell, like many other police departments in the area, has taken a guardian mindset over the past few years when it comes to individuals involved with illegal substance use. Our goal is to help to those suffering from substance use disorders recover from this disease, and there are resources available for those in need through our Community Outreach Initiative Network program. That being said, we have zero tolerance for people distributing drugs in our town and will continue to investigate and apprehend those involved in that activity.”

