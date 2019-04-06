Suspected fentanyl trafficker nabbed in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was allegedly caught selling the deadly opioid fentanyl.

Yasil Delossantos, 27, was arrested after officers watched him exit a taxi near a 7-Eleven parking lot, walk over to a car registered to Maine, and allegedly sell drugs to the occupants before leaving in the taxi, according to state police.

An FBI agent pulled the taxi over on Haverhill Street and Delossantos jumped out of the car and took off running.

The agent was able to apprehend him a short time later.

Troopers pulled the alleged buyers over on Dawes Street and watched as the passenger, a 38-year-old woman, threw an item later identified as fentanyl, out of the window.

Both the woman and the 52-year-old man who was driving the car admitted to taking the drugs from Delossantos, who they say offered it to them as a free sample.

They were allowed to leave and are due in court to face drug charges.

Task force officers found a small amount of cocaine in Delossantos’ pocket.

He is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on several drug-related charges.

