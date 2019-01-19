Suspected fentanyl traffickers arrested in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug trafficking charges after they were caught with 10.5 grams of fentanyl in Tewksbury on Friday, police say,

Kerby Ulysse, 21, of Cambridge, and Wesley Fanfan, 22, of Medford, were arrested after they conducted a drug transaction with detectives on Radcliffe Road, according to Tewksbury police.

Both are slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Lowell District Court.

