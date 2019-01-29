Suspected fentanyl traffickers nabbed during bust at Cape Cod home

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested Monday during a raid on a home in Yarmouth, officials said.

Detectives executing a search warrant at a home on Ivanhoe Avenue around 12 p.m. recovered a glass jar containing cocaine, fentanyl, Lyrica tablets, Percocet tablets, packaging materials, digital scales, and about $450 in cash, according to Yarmouth police.

Meghan Coulstring, 35, was arrested and ordered held on $5,000 bail. She is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable District Court on charges including trafficking fentanyl and possession to distribute cocaine, Percocet, Lyrica, and amphetamine.

Deborah Selan, 53, will be summonsed to court on the same charges. She was granted permission to remain at the home to care for a disabled adult, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

