(WHDH) — Two people were arrested after authorities say they were caught trying to hide a firearm in a bathroom at a high school football game last week.

Officers responding to Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, California, arrested a suspected gang member and their accomplice, according to San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani.

Great arrest by #SFPD @SFPDPark & CVRT, arrested a gang member and accomplice with guns at the Mission HS and Balboa HS game yesterday at Kezar Stadium. An 18 y/o male & 35 y/o female were arrested,both residents of SF. They tried to hide the gun in the bathroom but were unable pic.twitter.com/ouvVdOlMB3 — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) October 8, 2021

Both individuals were said to be in possession of firearms, including one weapon that was found wedged inside a toilet.

“They tried to hide the gun in the bathroom but were unable,” Vaswani said in a tweet.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

