(WHDH) — Two people were arrested after authorities say they were caught trying to hide a firearm in a bathroom at a high school football game last week.
Officers responding to Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, California, arrested a suspected gang member and their accomplice, according to San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani.
Both individuals were said to be in possession of firearms, including one weapon that was found wedged inside a toilet.
“They tried to hide the gun in the bathroom but were unable,” Vaswani said in a tweet.
There were no additional details immediately available.
An investigation remains ongoing.
