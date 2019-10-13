Suspected gunman facing attempted murder charge in double shooting at NH wedding

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a bishop and a bride at a wedding ceremony in Pelham, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Dale Holloway, 37, was charged with attempted murder, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, second-degree assault, and simple assault, the Attorney General’s office said Sunday.

Holloway allegedly shot Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest during a wedding ceremony at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham Saturday. He also shot the bride, Claire McMullen, in the arm, according to police.

McMullen is expected to be released from the hospital today, officials said. Choate is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center, but is awake and alert, according to a fellow bishop.

Holloway also struck the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, in the head with a pistol, police said. Holloway was taken into custody after some of the approximately 40 guests at the wedding “gang tackled” him and held him down until police arrived, officials said.

Officials are looking into whether the shooting is connected to a funeral for Luis Garcia, who was killed in Londonderry earlier this month — which was scheduled to take place after the wedding.

Garcia, a member of the New England Pentecostal Ministries, was shot and killed Oct. 1 in a Londonderry home where he was mentoring Brandon Castiglione, 24, according to police. Brandon Castiglione, the son of Mark Castiglione, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing, and Holloway is Garcia’s stepson.

Holloway was previously convicted of a felony in Suffolk Superior Court in Massachusetts.

