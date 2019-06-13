Suspected gunman in David Ortiz shooting wanted in NJ on weapons charges

Passaic County prosecutors said Thursday that one suspect in the shooting of Red Sox legend David Ortiz is believed to be wanted in New Jersey on several charges.

Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione announced that accused gunman, 25-year-old Rolfi Ferreira-Cruz, of Reading, Pennsylvania, is wanted for several armed robberies, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree aggravated assault and more.

Ferreira-Cruz was never arrested for those charges and a bench warrant without geographic limitations was issued by a Superior Court at the request of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Subsequently, a Grand Jury returned an Indictment against Mr. Ferreira Cruz for the above charges.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Dominican officials announced Wednesday that they had detained the suspected gunman and five accomplices. Ortiz is now in a Boston hospital recovering from surgery in both the Dominican Republic and Boston.