CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Tyler Brown, 46, of Boston, was identified by law enforcement as the gunman who opened fire on Memorial Drive in Cambridge Monday, randomly shooting at people and cars.

7NEWS learned Brown is the same man who opened fire on Boston Police in 2020.

He was convicted of armed assault to murder and other charges; he was sentenced to six years in prison. The DA had asked for up to 12 years behind bars.

At the time, the DA said Brown’s “brazen and violent behavior” inflicted “significant trauma” on officers and their families.

Police said Brown’s last known address was on Mora Street in Dorchester, where investigators were seen throughout the afternoon Monday.

Officials said Brown suffered gunshot wounds to his extremities and was taken to the intensive care unit at a Boston hospital.

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