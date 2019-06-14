Suspected heroin trafficker arrested after Lawrence traffic stop

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bradford resident is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he was caught with 165 grams of heroin Thursday.

Troopers who stopped a 2002 Nissan Altima at the intersection of Bennington and Park streets at about 7:10 p.m. arrested the driver, Julio Valerio, 34, after he falsely identified himself, according to state police.

Further investigation uncovered 165 grams of a substance believed to be heroin on Valerio’s body and inside his car.

He was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Friday on several charges including trafficking 100 grams or more but less than 200, and operating a vehicle after a license suspension.

