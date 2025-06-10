CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a trooper in Chicopee Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At around 2:20 p.m., a vehicle struck the trooper at a traffic stop on I-90 westbound near exit 51, police said in a statement. The driver fled the scene following the crash, officials said.

Emergency crews responded and brought the injured trooper to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, police said. All westbound lanes were closed while investigators were on scene.

Later Tuesday, police confirmed the driver suspected in the crash was in custody.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s office at 413-505-5993.

