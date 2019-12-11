Suspected impaired driver accused of attacking female passenger in NH arrested after chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police arrested a man accused of violently attacking a woman who was riding in his vehicle while he was impaired behind the wheel after a brief car chase on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported assault at 649 East Industrial Park Drive spoke with a woman who said she had been riding in a car with Michael Guglielmo, 57, when she began to physically assault her as he drove, according to the Manchester New Hampshire Police Department.

The woman said he pulled over on East Industrial Drive and continued to attack her as she searched for a cellphone to call for help and at one point threatened to kill her.

The victim told officers she hit and scratched Guglielmo to get him to stop and was able to throw the keys out of the car and call 911.

He was located and arrested after a brief pursuit.

He was ordered held on Preventative Detention and will be arraigned Wednesday on charges of simple assault, criminal threatening, obstructing the reporting of a crime, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

