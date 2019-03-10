Suspected impaired driver slams into house in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man is facing an impaired driving charge after crashing into a house in Southborough on Sunday morning.

Felipe Deafilvapnheiro was arrested after the vehicle was driving struck a house on Cordaville Road.

There were no reported injuries.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)