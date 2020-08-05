Suspected impaired driver slams into utility pole in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating after an alleged impaired driver slammed into a utility pole Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Lowell Road around 6:45 p.m. found a 2010 Ford pick-up that had crashed into a utility pole, according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver, 29-year-old Andrew Zaker, veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole along the southbound lane.

He was not hurt and was subsequently taken into custody for driving while under the influence.

He was released on bail until his arraignment in Nashua on Sept. 11.

