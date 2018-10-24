Suspected Jamaica Plain cocaine trafficker arrested on drug, weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspected cocaine trafficker is facing weapons and drug charges after police say they found a loaded gun, 30 grams of cocaine and more than $8,000 in cash in his Jamaica Plain home.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Drug Control Unit and Citywide Drug Control Unit executed a search warrant in the area of 342 Armory St. about 11:15 a.m. and arrested Ishmael Morales, 38, after finding a loaded .380 caliber handgun, 30 grams of cocaine, and $8,621 in cash, police said.

He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in West Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking Class B drugs, and receiving stolen property.

