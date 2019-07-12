MONTPELIER, Vt. (WHDH) — Police pulled out 34 suspected marijuana plants found in the flower beds at the Vermont State House on Monday.

Capitol police officers responding to a report of hemp or marijuana plants in the flower beds noticed the out-of-place plants and began to remove them.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei says the plants are not a part of the state’s horticultural plan.

“The beds are maintained — as you can see — very well by Buildings and General Services,” he said. “They really know how to run a flower bed. It’s an impressive display every year but I don’t think they included this in their annual rollout.”

He added that the police department does not plan to test the plants since there’s nobody to prosecute if they are marijuana.

Similar discoveries have reportedly been made in the garden beds in previous years.

