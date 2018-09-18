HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwell man facing more than a dozen charges, including aggravated rape of a child, remains held without bail following a dangerousness hearing in Hingham District Court Tuesday.

Derek G. Sheehan, 48, faces several charges including three counts of aggravated rape of a child, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, three counts of pose/exhibit in sexual act, three counts of photograph sexual or intimate parts of child and four counts of possessing child pornography.

The charges stem from an active investigation conducted by Norwell police and state police.

Sheehan’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Anyone with information regarding accusations against Sheehan is asked to call Norwell police Det. Daniel Dooley or Officer Kayla Puricelli at 781-659-7979.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)