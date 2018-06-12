Suspected Peabody bank robber arrested in Boston expected in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a Peabody bank robbery arrested in Boston after allegedly fleeing in a taxi is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Leo Willwerth, 31, of East Boston, is accused of robbing a Bank of America on Andover Street in Peabody around 2:19 p.m. Monday.

Willwerth entered the bank and claimed he had a bomb before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Peabody police said. He then went across to the North Shore Mall, where he got into a taxi with a woman, according to police.

Peabody police, along with state police troopers and their Air Wing unit, tracked the taxi through its GPS unit.

A dispatcher at Tri-City Taxi helped lead authorities to the taxi.

“I had a Peabody police officer standing in front of me. I had a state police officer on the phone; meanwhile, I’m watching my guy on the GPS system,” he explained.

The taxi driver, unaware of what his passenger was accused of doing, was stopped on Interstate 93 near Melnea Cass Boulevard.

“It was crazy because I was really scared for my guy,” the taxi dispatcher said.

Troopers arrested Willwerth and the woman. It is unclear if the woman had a role in the robbery, Peabody police said.

No one was hurt during the alleged robbery or arrests, according to police.

The FBI has been notified as Peabody and state police continue their investigation.

