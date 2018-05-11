BOSTON (WHDH) - A Quincy man accused of assaulting and robbing a Dorchester convenience store clerk is set to appear in court Friday as officers search for his wanted accomplice.

Store surveillance video showed a suspect jumping over the counter and physically assaulting the clerk around midnight Friday, while the other suspect took money out of the cash register, Boston police said.

Officers leaving the scene reportedly saw two people from the surveillance video walking on Norfolk Street at New England Avenue. As the officers approached them, one of the suspects allegedly fled while the other suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Westbrook, was placed under arrest.

Westbrook will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on one count of unarmed assault to rob.

