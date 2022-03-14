SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged shoplifter was arrested in Rhode Island after police say they struck a Seekonk officer and several cars while fleeing the scene.

Authorities were called to the Home Depot on Highland Ave in Seekonk just before noontime for reports of a shoplifting incident, according to police.

While trying to get away, the suspect, whose name was not released, struck a police officer with their car. They struck several more vehicles before crashing in East Providence.

He was placed into custody without further incident.

The officer suffered only minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. They were released hours later and the Seekonk Police Department said they were ready for their next shift.

Thank you for the outpouring of concern for our officer involved in the incident this afternoon. We wanted you to know that he was released from the hospital quickly and is ready for his next shift. 💙 — Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) March 14, 2022

No further details have been released.

