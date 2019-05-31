PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WHDH) — A suspected shoplifter helped her accomplice steal from a store in Florida by twerking in front of a security camera to distract the employees.

Police in Pembroke Pines are searching for two women accused of stealing more than $377 worth of items from MadRag on University Drive.

One of the suspects, described as a heavy-set black woman with short black hair and multiple tattoos, could be seen dancing in the middle of the store while the second suspect, described as a medium-set black woman with long black hair, took items without paying for them.

The suspects eventually fled the shop.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Danny Hidalgo at 954-436-2317.

