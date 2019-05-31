Suspected Somerville bank robber who sparked weekslong manhunt due in court

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected Somerville bank robber who sparked a three-week-long manhunt after firing his gun at a police officer is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court Friday for a detention hearing.

Daniel Rosado, 32, of Providence, R.I., was ordered held without bail on May 23 on the charges of armed bank robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Massachusetts.

On May 1 around 10 a.m., Rosado allegedly went into the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Avenue, brandishing a handgun.

He fired a shot into the ceiling before pointing the firearm at customers and bank employees while yelling, “Get down! Everybody on the ground! Second drawer, hurry up! Give me money or I’ll shoot,” court documents read.

Customers and bank employees laid on the floor while the teller behind the window reportedly filled up a backpack with cash.

During this encounter, a customer exited the bank and flagged down a uniformed Somerville police officer in a cruiser.

The officer entered the bank, allegedly pointed a gun at Rosado, and ordered him to freeze.

Rosado returned by firing his gun towards the officer, prompting the officer to fire a shot back, court documents read.

Rosado then allegedly fled the bank on foot with the officer chasing him.

A bystander was caught on video attempting to tackle Rosado, causing him to drop his backpack that reportedly contained a Webley revolver, loaded with four unfired rounds of ammunition, two cartridge casings and more than $500.

“It’s kind of just a relief knowing that the apprehension was made. I trusted law enforcement that he would be captured eventually,” said the bystander, Dave Powers. “I’m thankful law enforcement acknowledges the role my actions played, and I appreciate the people in the public are appreciative as well.”

Rosado continued to flee and witnesses lost sight of him, according to court documents.

A large police and SWAT presence went door-to-door between homes and businesses in the area.

Investigators conducted a forensic analysis of the backpack, in which they say the DNA profile found on the bag linked back to Rosado. His driver’s license photo also reportedly matched the images of the robber captured on surveillance camera at Middlesex Bank.

FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Somerville Police Department and the Providence, RI Police department arrested Rosado in Providence, R.I. around 6:25 a.m. on May 23.

