BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspected Somerville bank robber who sparked a three-week-long manhunt after firing his gun at a police officer was arrested Thursday morning in Providence, Rhode Island, authorities said.

Daniel Rosado, 32, of Providence, R.I., was arraigned in Boston federal court Thursday on the charges of armed bank robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Massachusetts.

He was ordered held without bail.

Rosado allegedly went into the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Avenue on May 1 around 10 a.m., brandishing a handgun.

He fired a shot into the ceiling before pointing the firearm at customers and bank employees while yelling, “Get down! Everybody on the ground! Second drawer, hurry up! Give me money or I’ll shoot,” court documents read.

Customers and bank employees laid on the floor while the teller behind the window reportedly filled up a backpack with cash.

During this encounter, a customer exited the bank and flagged down an uniformed Somerville police officer in a cruiser, according to court documents.

The officer entered the bank, allegedly pointed a gun at Rosado and ordered him to freeze.

Rosado returned by firing his gun towards the officer, prompting the officer to fire a shot back, court documents read.

Rosado then allegedly fled the bank on foot with the officer chasing him.

A bystander was caught on video attempting to tackle Rosado, causing him to drop his backpack that reportedly contained a Webley revolver, loaded with four unfired rounds of ammunition, two cartridge casings and more than $500.

Rosado continued to flee and witnesses lost sight of him, according to court documents.

A large police and SWAT presence could be seen downtown searching for the suspect by going door-to-door between homes and businesses in the area.

Investigators conducted a forensic analysis of the backpack, in which they say the DNA profile found on the bag linked back to Rosado. His driver’s license photo also reportedly matched the images of the robber captured on surveillance camera at Middlesex Bank.

FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force, Somerville Police Department and the Providence, RI Police department arrested Rosado in Providence, R.I. around 6:25 a.m. Thursday.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation — Boston Field Office, credited the bystander for knocking the backpack to the ground, ultimately leading to Rosado’s identification.

“Thanks to the extraordinary courage of a concerned citizen, who attempted to tackle Rosado, causing him to drop his backpack, we were able to determine his identity,” he said. “The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is extremely grateful that we were able to apprehend him before anyone got hurt.”

Rosado has prior felony convictions, according to court documents, including such as negligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny from a person and witness intimidation, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. Due to these prior convictions, Rosado is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling says, “Today’s arrest and charges put an end to a three week search for a dangerous and reckless individual.”

“No one should feel afraid to do the everyday, basic American errands we all need to do,” he added. “But on May 1, it’s alleged that one man callously threatened the lives of dozens of innocent people who were doing just that. By not just brandishing, but actually discharging his weapon – twice – the alleged defendant instilled fear and endangered the lives of members of our community for his own greed and selfishness.”

Source: somerville bank robbery suspect is from providence Rhode Island and that's where he was arrested #7news pic.twitter.com/E97Sl8QfRk — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 23, 2019

Breaking: Law enforcement sources say Somerville bank robbery suspect has been arrested..stay with 7news for updates #7news pic.twitter.com/WY8UzoWNqJ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 23, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)