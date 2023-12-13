BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Bridgewater woman and a 30-year-old Malden man appeared in court Tuesday, one day after cell phone video showed the moment a chaotic police chase come to a close in South Boston.

The chase ended Monday night around 11 p.m.

Prosecutors later laid out allegations against Kailyn Almeida and Christopher Meade, who are now facing multiple charges linked to the pursuit.

State police said the chase started in Dorchester when a trooper spotted a white SUV matching the description of a vehicle tied to a shooting in Braintree.

The trooper tried to pull the car over, according to police. But Almeida, who police said was behind the wheel, allegedly took off.

Police said Meade was in the passenger seat as the chase continued.

Speaking in court, a prosecutor said police at one point set up a barricade. Rather than stop, though, the prosecutor said Almeida slammed her SUV into a parked cruiser and drove away on a sidewalk and grass, “narrowly avoiding multiple accidents.”

Prosecutors said troopers eventually stopped the SUV at gunpoint and took Meade and Almeida into custody near F Street and 1st Street in South Boston.

Police were spotted swarming the area late Monday night and a gun was recovered near the heavily-damaged car.

Less than 24-hours after his client’s arrest, Almeida’s lawyer in court told the judge she has no prior record, adding that the car involved in this incident is not hers.

Almeida’s lawyer further questioned whether the car was even tied to the prior crime.

“When the vehicle finally comes to a stop, they order Ms. Almeida to remain in the vehicle, to exit the vehicle,” the lawyer said. “She complies with both of those requests. At that point, the co-defendant is alleged to have taken off and fled the area.”

Almeida has been charged with a series of motor vehicle offenses including assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving.

Meade, who prosecutors said is on probation with several outstanding warrants, is facing several drug and firearms charges.

A not guilty plea was entered on the defendants’ behalf Tuesday.

It was also revealed that the two share a five-year-old daughter.

Almeida was being held on $2,500 bail Tuesday. If she makes bail, she will be under house arrest and have to wear a GPS monitor.

Meade was being held without bail until his next court appearance next week.

