BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested Monday night after a police chase that ended in South Boston.

Kailyn Almeida, 23, of Bridgewater, and Christopher A. Meade, 30, of Malden, are both facing multiple charges stemming from the pursuit.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at 10:19 p.m. Monday a trooper observed a vehicle potentially connected with a shooting enter Dorchester from Quincy via the Neponset Avenue Bridge.

When the trooper activated his lights to stop the vehicle, the driver sped up and fled, going from Morrissey Boulevard to Day Boulevard and on to Castle Island.

Both state and Boston police responded to assist in apprehending Almeida, who was driving the car, and Meade, who was a passenger.

Near Castle Island, the vehicle was damaged by a tire deflation device but continued to travel for a short distance at a slower speed. Two suspects fled on foot before they were apprehended in the area of F and West 1st streets.

A firearm and ballistics evidence were found on the ground next to the heavily-damaged car.

Boston Police are continuing to investigate the suspects and the vehicle’s possible connection to a shooting that occurred in their jurisdiction.

Meade was arrested and charged with outstanding warrants, possession of a class B substance, possession with intention to distribute a class B substance, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession/carrying of a firearm second offense, commission of a firearm violation after three prior violent or drug offenses, and possession of a large capacity firearm or feeding device.

Almeida was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, malicious destruction of property over $1200, speeding, marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage, and trespassing with a vehicle.

