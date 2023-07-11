BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 18-year-old suspects were arraigned on multiple charges at Brockton District Court on Tuesday, a day after the shooting they stand accused of happened right outside the courthouse.

Antwon Barrett-Smith and Neandro Mendes were brought up on multiple weapons-related charges after a shooting on Main Street left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In an update, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. on Monday after a fistfight took place outside the courthouse. During the fight, the DA’s office said Barrett-Smith was allegedly seen “brandishing what appeared to be a handgun” before the shots rang out.

“Several people called 911 regarding the shooting, and Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to the area of Maple Avenue,” the DA’s office stated im a news release. “There, police located a male subject allegedly involved in the shooting, who was wearing clothing matching a description being broadcast by police radio. The male, identified Mendes, was placed under arrest.”

Officials said one of the shooting victims, a 37-year-old woman, was standing nearby the altercation when she was wounded. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment, while the other shooting victim, who police identified as a 19-year-old man, was dropped off at the facility before being taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

A stay-in-place order was issued for courthouse personnel and nearby city buildings as an investigation got underway, leading to police recovering two handguns.

The charges Barrett-Smith and Mendes now face include:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID card

Disorderly Conduct.

Mendes was also charged with a count of Disturbing the Peace.

A dangerousness hearing for the two suspects was scheduled for Friday, July 14.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)