Suspects arraigned on drug charges after Needham police officers exposed to fentanyl

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arraigned on drug charges Friday after they allegedly exposed three Needham police officers to fentanyl in a hotel parking lot.

Officers conducting a routine security check of the Residence Inn by Marriott on B Street around 1:30 a.m. observed a suspicious vehicle.

The three officers approached the car and spoke with 31-year-old Brandon Randall, of Norwood, and 28-year-old Stephanie Solimine, of Westwood, when they allegedly noticed a container containing a white, powdery substance, according to Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

The officers, who began experiencing headaches, called the fire department before being transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital as a precaution. They were released and are expected to be OK.

A hazardous materials response team was then called to the scene, where they confirmed the substance to be fentanyl, Schlittler said.

Randall and Solimine were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl.

During their arraignment late Friday morning, prosecutors said Randall has a criminal history and was in court last month.

He was ordered held without bail until their next court appearance on Monday.

Solimine’s bail was set at $100.

Her attorney Angela Cavanaugh says keeping Solimine behind bars is not the solution.

“If there’s a facility specializing in drug and alcohol treatment, that someone who is struggling and willing to go, that’s always the best option,” she explained.

Prosecutors argue that both suspects put the lives of the first responders at risk.

Schlittler told 7News that scenes like this are becoming all to common.

Hotel operations were not affected during this incident.

Update: @NeedhamPolice chief says hazmat team tested substance on scene- came back positive for fentanyl. 3 officers expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/0gjCGV8j5S — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 22, 2019

