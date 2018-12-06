Suspects arraigned on murder charges in dragging death of 18-year-old in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men who allegedly dragged an 18-year-old man alongside their car, killing him in Dorchester last month, were formally charged with murder Thursday and ordered held without bail, Suffolk County District Attorney John Pappas said.

Dejon Barnes, 18, of Dorchester, and Kenneth Ford, 23, of Roxbury, were arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on murder charges in connection with Kemoni Miller’s death. Both men had previously been charged with unarmed robbery.

On Nov. 16, prosecutors said Miller had negotiated the sale of an iPhone before meeting Barnes and Ford on Gallivan Boulevard. Barnes then allegedly took the phone and closed the passenger’s window on Miller’s arm as Ford sped away at a high rate of speed.

Miller was dragged about half a mile and suffered a life-threatening head injury when he fell from the car, police said. He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he died on Nov. 20.

Utilizing cell phone records, text messages, witness statements, video footage, and other evidence, prosecutors said investigators identified Barnes as the individual who had offered to buy the phone from Miller and Ford as the driver of the vehicle that dragged him.

The two men were arrested in the West End two days later.

They are slated to return to court on Jan. 22.

