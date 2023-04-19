A wild car chase in South Florida ended Wednesday after a brief standoff.

Two people were arrested following the chase and the standoff, which was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said two people carjacked a white Lexus before taking off on a Miami highway. They were seen weaving between cars and across lanes, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour.

The suspects at one point suddenly slowed down. One of them jumped out of the car with a rifle and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack someone else.

Later, one of the men was seen making a run for it while the other got in a different car and took off.

Though deputies eventually crashed into the stolen car, the driver didn’t give up.

Instead, he was seen running into a neighborhood, diving into a canal and dashing through another neighborhood before breaking into someone’s home.

As this played out, neighbors said they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“I saw the guy running and it looked like my neighborhood and I kept saying ‘Is this my neighborhood where I live?’” one neighbor said.

Deputies were eventually able to force the suspect out of the house to take him into custody.

The other carjacker was also arrested after attempting to run away.

Police had not announced any charges in the case as of Wednesday night.

